The Simple Yet Important Cooking Tip To Master Your Labor Day Party

Juggling the preparation of different recipes when you're hosting a Labor Day party is a chore, but it may not be strictly necessary. There's a simple, but vital, cooking tip that can save you time and let you enjoy your own party without compromising the quality of your food: grill some food ahead of time.

Prepping food early is key to hosting a party and, in an interview with Forbes, butcher and founder of Rastelli's, Ray Rastelli, says steaks in particular can rest for a couple of hours before serving. Whether it's steaks, burgers, chicken, or pork, all meat needs to rest after grilling, so wrap them up in some foil and keep them warm in a low oven to prevent bacterial growth. Vegetables are also a great option to grill ahead of time, stick in the fridge, and then reheat in the oven when you're ready.

Not only does prepping food ahead of time allow you more time to spend with your guests, but it also eliminates any need to split your focus while grilling more delicate foods like seafood. Once your food is cooked, most of the work is done, and all you have to worry about is keeping at the right temperature during your party.