The Simple Yet Important Cooking Tip To Master Your Labor Day Party
Juggling the preparation of different recipes when you're hosting a Labor Day party is a chore, but it may not be strictly necessary. There's a simple, but vital, cooking tip that can save you time and let you enjoy your own party without compromising the quality of your food: grill some food ahead of time.
Prepping food early is key to hosting a party and, in an interview with Forbes, butcher and founder of Rastelli's, Ray Rastelli, says steaks in particular can rest for a couple of hours before serving. Whether it's steaks, burgers, chicken, or pork, all meat needs to rest after grilling, so wrap them up in some foil and keep them warm in a low oven to prevent bacterial growth. Vegetables are also a great option to grill ahead of time, stick in the fridge, and then reheat in the oven when you're ready.
Not only does prepping food ahead of time allow you more time to spend with your guests, but it also eliminates any need to split your focus while grilling more delicate foods like seafood. Once your food is cooked, most of the work is done, and all you have to worry about is keeping at the right temperature during your party.
How to store food made ahead of time
Preparing food early saves you time and creates convenience, but the right equipment can maximize those benefits. Whether you're trying to keep hot dogs warm or looking to reheat casserole, managing your foods' temperatures and eliminating the need to move them from a storage container to a serving dish only makes hosting easier.
Heavy-duty serving dishes like tureens or Dutch ovens are great for reheating prepped items. For example, you can pour buffalo chicken dip into a Dutch Oven the night before, let it stay cool in the fridge, then just pop it in the oven once your guests arrive. You can also use a slow cooker to keep your dips or appetizers at the proper temperature.
Buffet-style serving trays are also great options to make your hosting duties easier. From aluminum trays to heavy-duty chafers, you can find these and cans of chafing fuel at most any grocery or restaurant supply store. These are especially useful for mac and cheese which you can assemble beforehand then stick in the oven for a fresh side dish with minimal effort. If, instead, you don't want to move cold food in and out of the fridge, fill these trays with ice and lay some plates on top. Feel free to decorate them with a festive ice disguise like lettuce, flowers, or little American flags to keep your food cool in more way than one.