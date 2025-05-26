Keep Your Hot Dogs Warm With This Common Appliance

Hot dogs are a popular party food not only because they're relatively inexpensive and cook up quickly but because they can be customized in so many different ways. The only issue is that, once cooked, they tend to go cold pretty quickly. While we're not adverse to eating a chilly dog, it might not be what you want for your guests. There's a solution to this problem, though, and it involves an appliance you probably already have. You can keep your hot dogs warm — bun and all — in your slow cooker.

The slow cooker kept on the warm setting maintains the temperature of the hot dogs (and even steams the buns). Cook the dogs ahead of time, wrap them up in foil, stick them in, and you're set while you attend to your guests and enjoy your own party. Guests can take them out as they like, and the hot dogs will keep warm throughout your entire soirée, so even latecomers can enjoy a juicy, hot wiener. Place your slow cooker on a table with all the fixings lined up, and you've got yourself a little hot dog bar! This is also a great hack for RV camping, work events, and your kids' sleepovers.