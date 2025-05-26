Keep Your Hot Dogs Warm With This Common Appliance
Hot dogs are a popular party food not only because they're relatively inexpensive and cook up quickly but because they can be customized in so many different ways. The only issue is that, once cooked, they tend to go cold pretty quickly. While we're not adverse to eating a chilly dog, it might not be what you want for your guests. There's a solution to this problem, though, and it involves an appliance you probably already have. You can keep your hot dogs warm — bun and all — in your slow cooker.
The slow cooker kept on the warm setting maintains the temperature of the hot dogs (and even steams the buns). Cook the dogs ahead of time, wrap them up in foil, stick them in, and you're set while you attend to your guests and enjoy your own party. Guests can take them out as they like, and the hot dogs will keep warm throughout your entire soirée, so even latecomers can enjoy a juicy, hot wiener. Place your slow cooker on a table with all the fixings lined up, and you've got yourself a little hot dog bar! This is also a great hack for RV camping, work events, and your kids' sleepovers.
Tips for using your slow cooker to keep hot dogs warm
To use your slow cooker as a hot dog warming machine, it's best to cook up your hot dogs however you like — boil them in beer, give them a good seasoning before grilling, or even bake them in the oven — and then place each one in a bun. Cut off a piece of aluminum foil that's about as long as it is wide, and place the hot dog-in-bun at one corner. Roll it up until it's completely covered, tuck the sides in, and then keep rolling until all of the aluminum foil is wrapped up. The foil protects the hot dogs and buns from the heat, which can slowly dry out both.
It's also important that you set your slow cooker to warm. You do not want to set it to low or especially high because it will continue to cook your dogs, which may give them that "too-long-on-the-roller-grill" shriveled-up look. Finally, you should only use your slow cooker in this way for up to four hours. After four hours, your hot dogs might decrease in temperature to what the USDA calls the Danger Zone. This refers to a temperature range between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, where bacteria can rapidly multiply and cause foodborne illness. Set a timer and, if you need to, cook up a fresh batch of hot dogs at the four-hour mark.