Give Hot Dogs A Japanese Twist With This Unexpected Topping

Though America may be credited with inventing the modern hot dog, the rest of the world makes amazing renditions too. Maricel Gentile, chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen and author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook," has a particularly umami-packed, savory topping idea that will give your franks a Japanese-style twist: seaweed.

"On a hot dog, even a sprinkle of seaweed can transform it into something playful and layered with flavor," Gentile says. "I recommend toasted nori strips (cut with scissors) for a crisp, briny finish, or furikake, which adds a savory blend of seaweed, sesame seeds, dried fish flakes, and a bit of sugar or salt." What makes nori different from other types of seaweed is the drying and roasting methods used to preserve it, making it crisp and flaky. Furikake, on the other hand, is more like a traditional seasoning, so you can also add it to liquid if you prefer to boil your hot dogs while preparing them.

Gentile also recommends anonori, a powdered seaweed similar to furikake but without the extra ingredients. Just a dash is all you need to impart some oceany deliciousness to any hot dog or even additional toppings like sauteed peppers and onions.