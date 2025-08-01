Give Hot Dogs A Japanese Twist With This Unexpected Topping
Though America may be credited with inventing the modern hot dog, the rest of the world makes amazing renditions too. Maricel Gentile, chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen and author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook," has a particularly umami-packed, savory topping idea that will give your franks a Japanese-style twist: seaweed.
"On a hot dog, even a sprinkle of seaweed can transform it into something playful and layered with flavor," Gentile says. "I recommend toasted nori strips (cut with scissors) for a crisp, briny finish, or furikake, which adds a savory blend of seaweed, sesame seeds, dried fish flakes, and a bit of sugar or salt." What makes nori different from other types of seaweed is the drying and roasting methods used to preserve it, making it crisp and flaky. Furikake, on the other hand, is more like a traditional seasoning, so you can also add it to liquid if you prefer to boil your hot dogs while preparing them.
Gentile also recommends anonori, a powdered seaweed similar to furikake but without the extra ingredients. Just a dash is all you need to impart some oceany deliciousness to any hot dog or even additional toppings like sauteed peppers and onions.
Other ways to give your hot dog a Japanese twist
When you're tired of the same old hot dog, Japan produces tons of different condiments and toppings that pair wonderfully with your frankfurter. Each has its own strengths and pairings, but Maricel Gentile's guidance is clear: "Think of balance — rich, sweet, salty, and tangy."
If you're looking for a substitute for the standard ketchup and mustard, Gentile recommends looking into Japanese varieties of mayonnaise. Kewpie has a slight tang from rice vinegar that's perfect for people who like relish but still has a rich, satisfying flavor. Wasabi or sriracha mayonnaise crank up the heat without overwhelming a hot dog's meatiness, pairing well with anything from chicken to beef. If you aren't a mayo fan, Gentile says that teriyaki glaze or fish-free eel sauce, unagi no tare, adds a savory sweetness similar to barbecue sauce with just as much flavor complexity.
If you love your sauce but are looking for new topping suggestions, Gentile's got you covered. Pickled ginger or daikon are great substitutions for sweet peppers and pickles. You could also try some grated daikon with soy sauce if you're looking for something salty with a clean finish. If you want texture over raw flavor, scallions and sesame seeds add a touch of natural crunch to your hot dog while still leaving plenty of room for the flavors of whatever else you may want to include.