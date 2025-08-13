Yelp's Best Burger Chain In America Can Be Found In 8 US States

We Americans have an undying love for a good all-American cheeseburger. So, it's no wonder the nation is replete with burger joints, from small-town mom-and-pop restaurants to the big, global fast food chains. With so many burger brands dotting the U.S., it may be surprising to learn that one of the most popular has a rather puny presence in terms of restaurant locations.

Yelp steers users toward the best new restaurants and the most popular eating spots. In its ranking of the best burger chains in the United States, the platform crowned West Coast mainstay In-N-Out Burger as the top spot in all the land. But, interestingly, In-N-Out doesn't have a nationwide presence — far from it. The restaurant only has locations in eight U.S. states as of August 2025: its home state of California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Oregon, Idaho, Colorado, and Texas. Scattered across those states, In-N-Out has just over 400 locations in all, as of August 2025. To put that into perspective, McDonald's operates over 13,000 U.S. locations as of 2025.

Despite its rather scant availability, In-N-Out Burger has established a legendary status among burger chains. Foodie celebs like Julia Child and Alton Brown have publicly hailed the restaurant as a personal favorite. In beating out the rest of the competition in Yelp's ranking, In-N-Out received over 100,000 user reviews praising the quick-bite spot, showing just how much Americans love their In-N-Out.