How To Use Those Circular Shapes In Your BBQ Grill Grate

Barbecue grills are generally simple tools built on decades of ingenuity, but it's not always easy to understand the subtle ways they're designed to make cooking easier. If you've ever wondered what those little circular cutouts in your grates are for, Scott Thomas, owner of The Grillin' Fools, has the answer.

"The circular [cutouts] in grill grates are for adding fuel and smoke wood or aromatics like garlic, onion, and/or herbs to the fire," Thomas says. "If the cutouts are really small, those are generally for attachments like an upper rack or as part of a rotisserie." Thomas notes that this is a time-saving convenience feature that eliminates the need to remove a piping hot grate with greasy meat just to add more fuel. "Every person who has done this more than once has dumped some meat on the floor."

Whether you use charcoal or wood, keep a supply of small pieces on hand so you can slip them through the cutouts with a pair of tongs. If you clean your grill grates with an onion, this also offers an efficient way to drop it directly into the fire afterward, turning cleanup into a value-adding prep step. Adding aromatics to your fuel is an easy and effective way to boost flavor, but be sure to do this only when using wood or charcoal.