For Extra Tender And Tangy Roast Beef, Grab This Unique Ingredient

Now that you've grabbed a jar of pickles for your recipe, you may be wondering if you're using the actual pickles or just the vinegary brine they're submerged in. We checked with Chef John Politte on what he feels is the best use of pickles, and he said that both pickle brine and chopped pickles have a place in your dish. How you use them, however, will depend on both the cooking method and the desired final flavor.

"Pickle brine is particularly effective for marinating meats or vegetables due to its acidity, which aids in tenderizing the meat while imparting a tangy flavor," Politte said. He also mentioned that if you want your roast beef to really taste like pickles, you can include some chopped up in the marinade. If you're slow cooking your roast beef, he said that prickle brine can also be used to enhance the dish since the long cooking time "allows for the harmonious melding of flavors."

You can also toss some chopped pickles in towards the end of cooking if you're looking for a fresh, crunchy element. "In summary, pickle brine is ideal for marinating and slow cooking, effectively tenderizing and flavoring the ingredients," Politte said. "In contrast, chopped pickles offer added texture and brightness, particularly beneficial in roasting or as a finishing element in dishes."