Fix A Tough, Chewy Roast After Cooking With One Ingredient

Preparing a roast is a delicate process. Sometimes, even after hours of prepping and cooking, the meat turns out tough and chewy — don't worry, it happens to the best of us. While it's disappointing, Gail Simmons, from the City Harvest Share Lunch Fight Hunger event, shared a simple solution using just one ingredient: broth.

A mistake everyone makes with pot roast is letting it get too dry, which can lead to a rather unpleasant bite. "If your meat is still tough afterwards or you overcooked it, try adding more liquid (broth), cover and steam at low heat to tenderize the meat," Simmons told Food Republic. This process will help suffuse the meat with moisture, and ideally add flavor that was lost during the initial cooking process. While it's not a perfect fix, the moisture-rich environment should limit your pot roast, roast beef, or any other red meat from overcooking even more.

"If that doesn't work, repurpose the meat but either shredding it, or using it for a dish like beef stroganoff," Simmons continued. "For beef stroganoff, try chopping it up and submerging it in a flavorful liquid to rehydrate it." While your roast may not be great by itself, all is not lost. Rehydrating it in a new sauce or its leftover juices (for recipes that aren't so dependent on texture) works great. This trick is also ideal if you are reheating your roast so it doesn't lose tenderness. However, Simmons was quick to point out that it's easier to prevent a roast from drying out, rather than fixing it after the damage is done.