It was a feat of incredible advertising when, in 1968, the now-beloved Boursin cheese appeared in France's first-ever televised cheese commercial. The clever commercial showed the cinematic comedian Jacques Duby unable to sleep, wandering his way to his refrigerator, desperately calling out for his favorite cheese, Boursin. Though Kraft had begun advertising cheese in the United States in 1947, in France, before the Boursin commercial aired, only agricultural products without brands were allowed to advertise on television. A new day of French advertising dawned.

In 1972, Boursin created another brilliant campaign. The slogan "Du pain, du vin, du Boursin" — bread, wine, and Boursin — was born, and is remembered by generations of consumers. The cheese itself has a history entwined with the public psyche. A French newspaper reported that Francois Boursin, a cheesemaker in Normandy, had created a fromage frais infused with garlic. In reality, this cheese did not exist. Because the reception to the media's reports was so positive, Boursin perfected the recipe that eventually became Boursin Garlic and Fine Herbs cheese — as fast as he could.

Based on a French party favorite called fromage frais, Boursin is made with what Francois Boursin called Gournay cheese — a soft cow's milk cheese, and typically flavored with garlic, parsley, chives, salt, and pepper. Since it burst onto the market, other flavors have been created — like a rich shallot and chive, a stunning black garlic and rosemary, a bright lemon and dill, or a crumbly basil and chive. But the classic recipe is the one French people know and love, and the one that Jacques Duby woke up craving in the famous commercial.