The First Cheese To Be Featured In A National Ad Campaign Was A French Classic
It was a feat of incredible advertising when, in 1968, the now-beloved Boursin cheese appeared in France's first-ever televised cheese commercial. The clever commercial showed the cinematic comedian Jacques Duby unable to sleep, wandering his way to his refrigerator, desperately calling out for his favorite cheese, Boursin. Though Kraft had begun advertising cheese in the United States in 1947, in France, before the Boursin commercial aired, only agricultural products without brands were allowed to advertise on television. A new day of French advertising dawned.
In 1972, Boursin created another brilliant campaign. The slogan "Du pain, du vin, du Boursin" — bread, wine, and Boursin — was born, and is remembered by generations of consumers. The cheese itself has a history entwined with the public psyche. A French newspaper reported that Francois Boursin, a cheesemaker in Normandy, had created a fromage frais infused with garlic. In reality, this cheese did not exist. Because the reception to the media's reports was so positive, Boursin perfected the recipe that eventually became Boursin Garlic and Fine Herbs cheese — as fast as he could.
Based on a French party favorite called fromage frais, Boursin is made with what Francois Boursin called Gournay cheese — a soft cow's milk cheese, and typically flavored with garlic, parsley, chives, salt, and pepper. Since it burst onto the market, other flavors have been created — like a rich shallot and chive, a stunning black garlic and rosemary, a bright lemon and dill, or a crumbly basil and chive. But the classic recipe is the one French people know and love, and the one that Jacques Duby woke up craving in the famous commercial.
Ways to use Boursin in every course
Boursin is a favorite for good reasons, but it doesn't freeze well because of its water content, so it's best to use fresh — and you'll want to! For starters, it's a standout staple on a cheese board. It's easy to spread, so it works great on crackers, flatbreads, and sturdy breadsticks. Its creamy texture and bright flavor make it a great combo with fruits and veggies, too. Coated with flour, egg, and Panko, baked at 350 degrees for 20 minutes, then drizzled with hot honey and sprinkled with fresh rosemary, it makes a warm, spicy appetizer served with crackers or crostini — or the perfect centerpiece for your cheese board.
Boursin works great on a sandwich, as well — whether it's elevating a classic breakfast sandwich with eggs, complementing a classic steak sandwich with crispy onions, or shining on its own in a unique grilled cheese. Try using it as a swap for mayonnaise in just about any deli-style sandwich you can think of.
Of course, cheese and pasta are a natural pairing. It's no surprise then that Boursin cheese is the key to making easy weeknight pasta, or that it's the best swap for feta in that viral TikTok pasta. You can wilt some spinach or toss in cherry tomatoes or chopped chicken breast to add more volume and flavor. Out of Boursin? Try Allouette cheese as the perfect swap.
If you want to experiment with some of Boursin's other flavors, they can make some delectable desserts. Try Boursin Fig and Balsamic to create a cheesecake with a spiced cake on the bottom and topped with fig jam and toasted pecans. Use Boursin Cracked Black Pepper in a reimagined s'more with white chocolate, jam or compote, and a perfectly roasted marshmallow.