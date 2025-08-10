Cook Perfectly Browned Ground Beef By Adding One Pantry Staple

Ground beef is such an ordinary ingredient that it's easy to overlook the meat's nuance. For starters, there are all the forgotten classic ground beef meals, not to mention its often-missed varying fat percentages. Even nailing perfectly browned ground beef — which should come out moist yet caramelized — can take some practice. Thankfully, you can easily improve this preparation by relying on a common pantry staple.

To explain the savvy enhancement, Food Republic turned to John Politte, owner and executive chef of It's Only Food (which also has a YouTube channel). According to Politte, "Baking soda helps ground beef brown more quickly and evenly."

Typically reserved for doughy creations, you may not expect this pantry staple to meld with meat. However, some fascinating science supports its addition. Since the powder is a strong base, just a small dusting "raises the pH level on the surface of the meat," explains Politte. The less acidic composition "helps keep moisture in and supports the Maillard reaction," he adds. Accelerating this process changes the ground beef's protein structure into a more mouth-watering, charred form. And best of all, your ground beef "does not dry out during cooking," says Politte — a common downfall during preparation.