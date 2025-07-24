The Old-School Ground Beef Dish You Can Make With 3 Ingredients

Ground beef shines in many forms; whether it's a delicious meat taco or a basic burger. Yet when it comes to the ultimate comfort factor, it's hard to top a cottage pie. There's a deeply nourishing appeal to the combination of a rich, gravy meat filling topped with a delectable browned layer of mashed potatoes. The meal's only downside is its laborious nature: Building a gravy from scratch takes effort, as does chopping, boiling, and then mashing potatoes.

Thankfully, with some savvy component selection, you can construct a tasty cottage pie rendition using only three ingredients. Still throw the ground beef in the grocery cart, but for the topping, opt for packaged instant mashed potatoes. Meanwhile, to get gravy and veg in one go, rely on a thick and flavorful canned soup — perhaps vegetable and beef to stay aligned with the flavor palate. With such elements selected, voilà; cottage pie shopping is complete.

Not to mention, subsequent dish assembly is easy-breezy, too. Start by cooking the beef in a pan, then add in the canned soup, until everything is bubbling and hot. Meanwhile, whip up the instant mashed potatoes, according to the package's instructions. Pour the beef mix into a casserole pan, top with the mashed potatoes, and then bake at around 350 degrees Fahrenheit until golden brown and delicious.