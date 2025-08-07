The US Fast Food Chain That Gets Its Hot Dogs From Chicago

Despite the average American eating around 70 hot dogs a year, not all wieners are created equally. There are many regional hot dog styles to explore, including Michigan franks, Kansas City-style dogs, and even Polish ones. The subtle differences in how the hot dogs are cured and the meat used affect the taste and determine which toppings best complement them. That being said, you might be surprised to learn that New York City-based fast food chain Shake Shack gets all of its hot dogs from Chicago. This is doubly surprising when you learn that the burger giant got its start as a hot dog cart in Madison Square Park.

The hot dogs served at Shake Shack are made by the Vienna Beef company, and the chain splits and griddles them until they're crisp. While the name might suggest an Austrian origin, Vienna Beef is actually a company from Chicago. The two brothers who created the hot dogs in 1893 named them after Vienna in honor of their Austro-Hungarian roots.