The US Fast Food Chain That Gets Its Hot Dogs From Chicago
Despite the average American eating around 70 hot dogs a year, not all wieners are created equally. There are many regional hot dog styles to explore, including Michigan franks, Kansas City-style dogs, and even Polish ones. The subtle differences in how the hot dogs are cured and the meat used affect the taste and determine which toppings best complement them. That being said, you might be surprised to learn that New York City-based fast food chain Shake Shack gets all of its hot dogs from Chicago. This is doubly surprising when you learn that the burger giant got its start as a hot dog cart in Madison Square Park.
The hot dogs served at Shake Shack are made by the Vienna Beef company, and the chain splits and griddles them until they're crisp. While the name might suggest an Austrian origin, Vienna Beef is actually a company from Chicago. The two brothers who created the hot dogs in 1893 named them after Vienna in honor of their Austro-Hungarian roots.
Vienna Beef hot dogs are ideal for toppings
Vienna Beef hot dogs are known for their signature snap, thanks to their natural casings. The rich texture of the Vienna franks makes them ideal for a lot of toppings. This is evidenced by the original Chicago-style hot dog, which is topped with relish, tomato wedges, onions, a pickle spear, and spicy sport peppers on a poppy-seed bun.
Shake Shack also offers a wide variety of toppings for its dogs. You can order its franks with chili cheese, crispy onions, fried pickles, hot peppers, and chopped applewood-smoked bacon.
If you want to explore Shake Shack beyond its hot dog menu, the franchise also offers high-quality cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches, and a delicious array of milkshakes. And the ingredients are just as special: The burgers are made from 100% Angus beef, the chicken is whole white meat, and all of the frozen custard is made with real cane sugar and cage-free eggs.