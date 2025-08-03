A Cowboy-Inspired Chain Came Back After Nearly Closing All Of Its Locations
In 2023, fans of both The King of the Cowboys and classic fast food got some exciting news: Roy Rogers, once a prominent competitor in the American fast-food industry, was back. The chain was a go-to for indecisive families in the 1970s and '80s, offering a variety of different options, such as roast beef, burgers, and fried chicken. While it never reached every state, Roy Rogers once boasted over 600 locations. A series of poor business decisions and sales in the '90s, however, nearly ruined the brand, leaving it with only a fraction of its former locations.
The cowboy-inspired chain was revived after owners Jim and Pete Plamondon Jr. purchased the brand and invested heavily in new remodels and equipment. Their new franchise strategy, updated looks, and a return to what made the restaurant beloved in the first place proved to be the perfect recipe for a comeback. Today, new locations have people lining up from midnight for a 10 a.m. opening, eager to get a taste of this American classic. Roy Rogers is now one of several old-school restaurant chains making a successful return.
What happened to Roy Rogers before the comeback?
Roy Rogers, a fast food chain that served beef tallow fries, top-grade burgers, and had a full-service condiment bar for customers to dress their own meals, seemed like an unstoppable juggernaut. But its downfall came after Marriott sold it to Hardee's in 1990 to exit its interest in the restaurant industry.
Throughout the '90s, Hardee's converted or sold off over 500 Roy Rogers locations, sparking significant pushback from the public. This eventually led to Hardee's converting some locations back to Roy Rogers, but the damage was done, and even more locations were sold off. By the time the Plamondon brothers took over in 2002, the brand had only a handful of locations left in the country. Seeing potential in an iconic brand with a loyal customer base, the brothers knew it would take a lot of work to restore it to its full potential.
For over a decade, the Plamondons rebooted the brand's identity and expanded throughout the Northeast, including Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, and West Virginia. As of July 2025, the chain boasts 41 locations, the majority of which are in Maryland. The Roy Rogers of today serves many of the classic dishes that once made it famous, from creamed chipped beef — a breakfast dish that became a U.S. Army staple — to its Double R Bar Burger, complete with a slice of ham on top.