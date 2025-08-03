A Cowboy-Inspired Chain Came Back After Nearly Closing All Of Its Locations

Roy Rogers, a fast food chain that served beef tallow fries, top-grade burgers, and had a full-service condiment bar for customers to dress their own meals, seemed like an unstoppable juggernaut. But its downfall came after Marriott sold it to Hardee's in 1990 to exit its interest in the restaurant industry.

Throughout the '90s, Hardee's converted or sold off over 500 Roy Rogers locations, sparking significant pushback from the public. This eventually led to Hardee's converting some locations back to Roy Rogers, but the damage was done, and even more locations were sold off. By the time the Plamondon brothers took over in 2002, the brand had only a handful of locations left in the country. Seeing potential in an iconic brand with a loyal customer base, the brothers knew it would take a lot of work to restore it to its full potential.

For over a decade, the Plamondons rebooted the brand's identity and expanded throughout the Northeast, including Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, and West Virginia. As of July 2025, the chain boasts 41 locations, the majority of which are in Maryland. The Roy Rogers of today serves many of the classic dishes that once made it famous, from creamed chipped beef — a breakfast dish that became a U.S. Army staple — to its Double R Bar Burger, complete with a slice of ham on top.