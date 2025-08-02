How Newspaper Can Lead To A More Organized Kitchen Pantry

Whether you're looking to store canned goods in the pantry or maximize the storage help of your deep shelves, the key to getting the most out of your space is proper planning. But Evelina Juzėnaitė, Principal Interior Designer at Planner 5D, takes pantry strategy to the next level with one cheap, disposable tool: newspaper.

"Using newspaper templates avoids purchasing containers or cans of the wrong size, saves time on measuring and returns, and also helps to visualize how many items can be stored on a shelf or in a drawer," Juzėnaitė said. From upgrading your current pantry to making the most of a new one, you'll need to know what type and dimensions of containers to buy and how to organize what you already have. This is especially true if you're a big believer in decanting pantry staples and require a larger number of store-bought containers. Rather than shuffling around heavy boxes of pasta, bags of flour, and other weighty items, newspaper templates save you a ton of time and effort while still letting you visualize the space.

Plus, this is a great opportunity to write down measurements and keep them in one place for whenever you may need replacements. Juzėnaitė's method is designed to save you time and effort, turning a behemoth of a household task into an easy afternoon of experimentation and optimization.