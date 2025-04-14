We Asked An Expert To Finally Address What The Best Water-To-Rice Ratio Is

Rice is one of the simpler and more accessible ingredients to cook, yet it's still somehow easy to get it wrong. It's not like cooking pasta, where any leftover water gets drained; there's a fine art to achieving the correct water-to-rice cooking ratio. As if it weren't complicated enough, different types of rice actually need different amounts of water. We wanted all the information in one place, so we spoke to Kyle Taylor, recipe developer and content creator at HE COOKS, to get all the right numbers.

The expert explained that "the ratio depends on the rice," and he doesn't simply mean white or brown. Here is a comprehensive list of water-to-rice ratios, per Taylor's instructions, using one cup of rice in each scenario: Long-grain white rice needs 1.75 cups of water, jasmine and basmati rice both require 1.5 cups of water, brown rice needs 2.25 cups of water, and short-grain or sushi rice takes 1.2 cups of water.

Taylor also noted, "These are all stovetop or microwave ratios. For rice cookers, I usually follow the machine's cup-line guide, since volume and absorption differ slightly." To see if your rice is done cooking, you can always use the fingertip trick, but none of that matters without using the correct amount of water. You must also remember not to stir your rice as it's cooking, because that can lead to uneven texture — trust your ratio and let the water do its job.