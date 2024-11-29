The Vegetarian Sushi Roll You Can Easily Make At Home

Sushi can be easy to make, but difficult to master — however, that doesn't mean you shouldn't try your hand at it in your own kitchen. Vegetarian rolls are a great place to start, since you don't run the risk of ruining expensive raw fish, and they can be just as delicious as seafood-based sushi. To determine which veggie recipe is the best starting point, we asked George Ruan, executive chef of Jōji NY, for his thoughts.

"Ume shiso maki is a type of sushi roll that combines Japanese plum (ume) with shiso leaves and is a really nice choice for anyone who does not eat fish," Ruan says. What is shiso? It's a tasty, leafy herb used in a variety of Japanese recipes for its unique flavor, like a cross between licorice-like anise, basil, and mint. The flavors of green shiso wrap around the salty sourness of pickled, diced ume plums, creating a complex profile of flavors that is sure to delight vegetarians and omnivores alike.

Combine your shiso and plum filling with the heady, ocean-y taste of nori seaweed and the hearty chew of properly fluffed rice, and you get a top-notch roll just waiting to be seasoned to your preferences. Once you prepare all your ingredients, all that's left is to layer and roll them up in a bamboo mat called a makisu – or try an easy way to make sushi without a bamboo mat.