The Best Way To Eat Bacon This Summer, According To Reddit

If summertime to you means sitting fireside with a marshmallow on a stick before squishing the ooey-gooey goodness between graham crackers and chocolate, you're going to need to know the trick to seriously elevate the classic warm-weather treat. There are plenty of ingredients out there to upgrade your s'mores, but one Redditor decided to add bacon for a sweet and savory combination, and not one commenter was disappointed to hear about the hack to take the classic summer snack up a notch.

On the thread, the original poster featured a photo of open-faced s'mores with graham crackers as the base, topped with chocolate, marshmallow, and, finally, crispy bacon. The responses were nearly unanimously positive, with one exclaiming, "You're sick and twisted and I love your mind fr." Another stated, "I don't even like bacon[,] and my endorphins are rushing just looking at this."

To make this glorious bit of sweet and savory delight, first choose a high-ranked bacon. Then, you can make it ahead of time and simply layer it in alongside the chocolate and graham crackers by the fire. Or, if you're not in the mood for a fire but still want that sweet, melty goodness matched with smoky bacon, craft your s'mores in the kitchen and heat them up in an air fryer. No air fryer? No problem. Just warm up the oven and make s'mores there instead.