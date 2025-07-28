The Best Way To Eat Bacon This Summer, According To Reddit
If summertime to you means sitting fireside with a marshmallow on a stick before squishing the ooey-gooey goodness between graham crackers and chocolate, you're going to need to know the trick to seriously elevate the classic warm-weather treat. There are plenty of ingredients out there to upgrade your s'mores, but one Redditor decided to add bacon for a sweet and savory combination, and not one commenter was disappointed to hear about the hack to take the classic summer snack up a notch.
On the thread, the original poster featured a photo of open-faced s'mores with graham crackers as the base, topped with chocolate, marshmallow, and, finally, crispy bacon. The responses were nearly unanimously positive, with one exclaiming, "You're sick and twisted and I love your mind fr." Another stated, "I don't even like bacon[,] and my endorphins are rushing just looking at this."
To make this glorious bit of sweet and savory delight, first choose a high-ranked bacon. Then, you can make it ahead of time and simply layer it in alongside the chocolate and graham crackers by the fire. Or, if you're not in the mood for a fire but still want that sweet, melty goodness matched with smoky bacon, craft your s'mores in the kitchen and heat them up in an air fryer. No air fryer? No problem. Just warm up the oven and make s'mores there instead.
Upgrade your bacon s'mores
If you're looking for other ways to elevate your bacony s'mores, there's no shortage of options. Consider a combination that Elvis would have likely approved of by adding peanut butter. Or, skip the smear and swap out the plain chocolate for a peanut butter cup, as someone on that Reddit thread suggested. And if you really want to satisfy a sweet tooth, consider making candied bacon or ditch the graham crackers and grab another flavorful option: cookies. Finally, if you're trying to minimize messy hands, skip the standard handheld sandwich-style snack and still enjoy all of the same flavors by making a s'mores dip in the air fryer — just add crumbled bacon before serving.
If you're less into sweets and more into savory goodness, try a total twist on the original. Trade the graham crackers for savory ones like Saltines or Ritz. Then, fire up your favorite cheese instead of marshmallows — halloumi or brie are just two that work well. You can add bacon to this one, as well, or even take it up a notch with some prosciutto or diced pancetta. Then, instead of chocolate, try fig jam (or your favorite fruity spread) for just a bit of sweet flavor — or stick with savoriness with some high-quality mustard. Use Dijon for a tangy bite or stone-ground for a touch of texture.