The Best Way To Cook Parsnips, According To Reddit

Somewhere along the line, carrots got the better marketing, leaving their cousin vegetable, parsnips, out in the cold (though that is literally not a bad thing since frosty weather makes them taste sweeter). Overall, though, parsnips are sweeter than carrots anyway, and they have a pleasant nuttiness to them, which makes them a delightful, if much-overlooked, root veg to add to your dinner rotation. However, if you suddenly find yourself with a bunch of parsnips to cook, and you're wondering what method will really make them shine, Reddit has the answer (as Reddit usually does): Roast them.

On a thread within the ever-popular Cooking subreddit, the original poster wrote that they had come into some parsnips and had no idea what to do with them. The response with the most upvotes suggested "[roasting them] to caramelization," and many other comments on the thread echoed that sentiment (per Reddit). We suggest roasting parsnips with hazelnuts and feta. A very helpful commenter even had a suggestion for how hot and how long to roast them in the oven: 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 25-30 minutes, and they advised simply dressing them with olive oil, salt and pepper, and "a touch of honey" (via Reddit).