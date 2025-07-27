The Country That Produces The Most Coconuts In The World

Do you know where your coconut oil or coconut cream is coming from? In all likelihood, Indonesia — the world's top coconut-producing country. In 2023, Indonesia harvested approximately 17.97 million metric tons of coconuts (per Statista). This placed it ahead of the Philippines, which is also a major player in global coconut production.

And though it has an impressive output, much of Indonesia's coconut farming is still managed by small farmers. A 2020 study for the International Conference on Sustainable Plantation found that about 98% of farmers work on small plots, often using traditional practices and palm varieties. Farming is particularly common in the Riau, North Sulawesi, and East Java provinces — the country's top coconut-producing regions.

Coconut production in Indonesia supports the livelihoods of over 6.6 million farmers and contributes more than $1.3 billion in exports to their economy annually. Efforts are underway to modernize the sector further with more hybrid seed varieties and replanting programs, aiming to increase yields even further.