Yogurt is an extremely versatile, delicious food. While it's used in a variety of cultures, it is said to have originated in the Balkans thousands of years ago. Beyond its culinary appeal, yogurt is celebrated for its nutritional benefits, particularly its rich content of probiotics. These live microorganisms strengthen gut health, working to combat bad bacteria and bolster your digestive system. Additionally, probiotics can lower cholesterol, reduce blood pressure, and even help you digest other vitamins.

Yogurt itself is made by first warming pasteurized milk and then adding the probiotic bacteria Streptococcus thermophilus and Lactobacillus bulgaricus to it. After the bacteria are added, the mixture sits and ferments for a few hours, and voilà — you've got yourself the creamy, tangy dairy product we know and love.

If you are looking for a popular probiotic-rich option that offers an enhanced variety of live active cultures, we suggest Stonyfield Organic Whole Milk Probiotic Yogurt. The company even claims every serving contains billions of probiotics with a total of six live active cultures (not just the required two starter cultures). This broader spectrum of cultures might be preferred by some over other probiotic-rich brands like Activia that focus primarily on a single proprietary strain.