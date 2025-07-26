The New York-Based Burger Chain That Puts Five Guys To Shame

Smash burgers are all the rage right now, known for their crispy crust achieved by "smashing" beef patties onto a hot griddle. For a long time, the iconic burgers at Five Guys set the standard — but while its offerings are great, Five Guys is more expensive than other fast food chains. In New York City, however, 7th Street Burger offers a compelling alternative, delivering high-quality ingredients and a simplified menu at a fraction of the cost.

Founded by entrepreneurs Kevin Rezvani and Paras Jain, the chain was created with the mission to become a dominant, beloved burger chain on the East Coast, akin to the success of In-N-Out. Rezvani, who previously owned another small burger chain and worked as a delivery driver for Amazon, applied lessons in productivity and efficiency from his previous experience to 7th Street Burger's restaurant operations. But the success of 7th Street Burger lies in the fact that the optimization of its assembly lines doesn't come at a higher cost to customers.

Although 7th Street Burger has far fewer locations than Five Guys, a single-patty cheeseburger at 7th Street Burger costs $6.50, while at Five Guys, a similar item runs $9.89. Even the fries show a stark difference, with 7th Street Burger charging $4.50 compared to Five Guys' "little" fries at $5.99.