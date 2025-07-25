Give Lemonade A Spicy Flavor Boost With This Ingredient

On a hot summer day, nothing satisfies both your thirst and your sweet tooth like a glass of fresh lemonade. You can opt to roast your lemons before squeezing them or use multiple citrus fruits to concoct the ultimate lemonade — but have you ever considered giving your tangy beverage a spicy kick? You ought to, as it imbues the drink with another dimension of flavor. All you need, according to Jessie-Sierra Ross, cookbook author of "Seasons Around the Table: Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes," is some mustard.

The key, said Ross, who also runs the website Straight to the Hips, Baby, is to always use Dijon mustard, which is French and contains a spicier kick from black and brown seeds. You don't want to use regular sandwich-bound yellow mustard, because it is milder and doesn't have the same zest — which means it won't play off the lemonade's sweetness and citrus notes as effectively. Ross also explained that "mustard is an emulsifier," so it creates an even smoother drink when mixed in. She suggested using the mustard sparingly, though — "about a teaspoon per ½ to 1 cup of lemonade" — tossing both ingredients into a blender and giving it a whirl to thoroughly combine.