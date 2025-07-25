Give Lemonade A Spicy Flavor Boost With This Ingredient
On a hot summer day, nothing satisfies both your thirst and your sweet tooth like a glass of fresh lemonade. You can opt to roast your lemons before squeezing them or use multiple citrus fruits to concoct the ultimate lemonade — but have you ever considered giving your tangy beverage a spicy kick? You ought to, as it imbues the drink with another dimension of flavor. All you need, according to Jessie-Sierra Ross, cookbook author of "Seasons Around the Table: Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes," is some mustard.
The key, said Ross, who also runs the website Straight to the Hips, Baby, is to always use Dijon mustard, which is French and contains a spicier kick from black and brown seeds. You don't want to use regular sandwich-bound yellow mustard, because it is milder and doesn't have the same zest — which means it won't play off the lemonade's sweetness and citrus notes as effectively. Ross also explained that "mustard is an emulsifier," so it creates an even smoother drink when mixed in. She suggested using the mustard sparingly, though — "about a teaspoon per ½ to 1 cup of lemonade" — tossing both ingredients into a blender and giving it a whirl to thoroughly combine.
More savory ingredients to use in lemonade
Lemonade is the perfect vehicle not only for spicy Dijon mustard, but for other savory ingredients as well. Jessie-Sierra Ross particularly favors fresh herbs, which can instantly elevate the drink. "Italian basil adds a bright pop of flavor with a slightly savory edge," she said, adding that thyme also creates a fragrant experience that can help mellow out the tartness of the lemon, and that aromatic rosemary sprigs can imbue the drink with the scent of pine. Ross has also experimented with spices like turmeric. "I usually add a small pinch — about [¼ teaspoon] per 8 ounces of lemonade — but use your own taste preferences," she advised.
And she recommended fresh ginger, infused into a simple syrup. If you haven't made simple syrup before, it's very easy and incredibly elevating flavor-wise; Ross suggested a 1:1 ratio of sugar and water, boiled together with three to four slices of fresh ginger. You can also use this basic recipe to make a variety of spicy simple syrups, using whatever peppers you like, such as jalapeño, habaneros, bird's eye chilis, or — if you're really brave — Scotch bonnets.