The Sweet & Savory BBQ Side Dish We Should Bring Back To Cookouts

Fruity cole slaw, carrot salad studded with raisins, and barbecued frog legs are just some of the old-school dishes you might have found at a barbecue years ago, depending on what region of the United States you were in. But there's one older side dish that deserves a spot at the contemporary cookout: corn pudding.

A centuries-old side, and reportedly one of former President George H. W. Bush's favorites, corn pudding is a Southern staple in the United States. Classic recipes combine kernels of corn with a simple egg and dairy-based custard thickened with flour, sweetened with sugar, and seasoned with salt, pepper, and sometimes nutmeg. It may also include baking powder to give it a little rise.

But it shouldn't be saved just for tables in the South. High-quality fresh corn can be found throughout the U.S., particularly in the Midwest, but also in states like Pennsylvania and Colorado, and canned corn is one of the inexpensive grocery store go-tos that can be found nearly anywhere. And the beauty is that the dish pairs well with so many mains you may be grilling up at a gathering. Whether you're into sausages and steaks or burgers and ribs, the sweet and savory notes of corn pudding perfectly complement the stars of any cookout.