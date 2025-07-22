The Sweet & Savory BBQ Side Dish We Should Bring Back To Cookouts
Fruity cole slaw, carrot salad studded with raisins, and barbecued frog legs are just some of the old-school dishes you might have found at a barbecue years ago, depending on what region of the United States you were in. But there's one older side dish that deserves a spot at the contemporary cookout: corn pudding.
A centuries-old side, and reportedly one of former President George H. W. Bush's favorites, corn pudding is a Southern staple in the United States. Classic recipes combine kernels of corn with a simple egg and dairy-based custard thickened with flour, sweetened with sugar, and seasoned with salt, pepper, and sometimes nutmeg. It may also include baking powder to give it a little rise.
But it shouldn't be saved just for tables in the South. High-quality fresh corn can be found throughout the U.S., particularly in the Midwest, but also in states like Pennsylvania and Colorado, and canned corn is one of the inexpensive grocery store go-tos that can be found nearly anywhere. And the beauty is that the dish pairs well with so many mains you may be grilling up at a gathering. Whether you're into sausages and steaks or burgers and ribs, the sweet and savory notes of corn pudding perfectly complement the stars of any cookout.
Ways to jazz up corn pudding
Just like there are loads of options for taking typical canned corn to the next level, corn pudding can be elevated with some simple ingredients, too. One simple way to kick it up a notch is to add some cheesy goodness to the pudding. Sprinkle in some freshly grated cheddar before cooking or top it before serving. Other melty cheeses like fontina and Monterey Jack will up the ooey-gooeyness as well. You can also make a heartier version by folding in some meat — bacon, crumbled sausage, or ham will all work well.
Veggies and aromatics can also add layers of flavors to this simple dish. Try tossing in some onions or minced garlic or add diced bell peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, or pimentos for a pop of color, too. For heat, sprinkle in diced jalapeños, crushed red pepper flakes, or cayenne. Your favorite hot sauce or Sriracha will also spice things up. And if you want a Mexican-inspired side, try making a street corn-style version with some sour cream, hatch chiles, smoked paprika, and a bit of queso fresco. Fresh herbs are another guaranteed way to up the wow factor in your corn pudding — experiment with thyme, basil, parsley, or your own blend. And if you're looking to lean into the sweeter side of the dish, simply splash in just a bit of vanilla extract.