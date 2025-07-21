Remember When McDonald's Served Hot Dogs? Here's Why It Stopped

McDonald's is known the world over for their tasty food at reasonable prices. They've even somehow managed to take Coke to the next level. Some items are so iconic that they've stood the test of time, while others were flops that the world has moved on from. One product in the latter category was the McHotDog, which was offered from 1995 to 1999. It sounds like it would fit right in with their offerings, but it didn't seem to gain enough traction so it was eventually shelved. McDonald's tried to tap into the all-American experience of hot dogs in their advertising, but it clearly just lacked the oomph that other items possessed. Interestingly enough, the call was coming from inside of the house regarding the McHotDog's fate. None other than Ray Kroc himself had permanently barred hot dogs from the McDonald's menu when he was in charge.

The former CEO bought the chain from the McDonald brothers in 1961. Kroc had an aggressive expansion policy and was methodical in managing quality protocols. Understandably, a man like that is going to have strong opinions on just about everything that goes on in his company, including the menu. In his autobiography, Kroc shuts down the idea of ever serving hot dogs as their contents are too ambiguous and McDonald's quality checks could never accept such a product. A little over a decade after his death, the fast food giant approved it, but perhaps Kroc's words had more impact than the new owners realized, because the McHotDog never took off.