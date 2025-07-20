The Best Garnish For Your Gimlet Is A Zesty Classic

The gimlet is a sophisticated cocktail, but what's now being sipped by society's most elegant was created by hardy British sailors. Let's take a look back to the late 19th century. Aboard ships, long periods without any fresh fruits or vegetables led to vitamin C deficiency, causing scurvy. To combat this, sailors would drink lime cordial, which isn't pleasant on its own. So in true British fashion, they mixed the cordial with gin to make it more palatable, and the gimlet was born.

Fast forward to today, the gimlet has made its way off ships and into cosmopolitan, atmospheric bars, usually swirling around in a chilled coupe or martini glass. But while the ingredients are simple, how you present it can elevate the experience further. To find out the best garnish for a gimlet, Food Republic consulted with Rocco Carulli, owner of R HOUSE. His verdict? The lime wheel.

"A lime wheel is the classic choice — it floats, it's pretty, and it matches the drink's round, citrusy profile," Carulli told us. To make a lime wheel, trim the ends off and start slicing lengthwise until you reach your desired size. Be careful not to make them too thick — they'll become an obstacle rather than an embellishment. "A wide lime peel expressed over the top brings those essential oils to the surface and gives the whole cocktail a more aromatic, elevated finish," he added. As for shapes to avoid, Carulli advised: "Wedges? Save those for your tacos. A gimlet deserves elegance."