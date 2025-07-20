This 3-Ingredient Whiskey Drink Dates Back To The 1600s
If you ever wondered what the Founding Fathers ate on the first 4th of July, or which ancient country invented ice cream, then you might also be interested in trying out a likely-new-to-you (but old historically) cocktail, which dates to the 1600s: The milk punch. There are actually two versions that emerged in the 17th century, the creamy style, and the clarified, also known as English-style (Ben Franklin had even had a recipe), with the latter ending up the most popular type today. "Popular" is a relative term, of course, but according to Rocco Carulli, owner and executive chef of R House, "Milk punch is the old-school cocktail that's cooler than people give it credit for."
He continued, telling Food Republic that this three-ingredient cocktail has a silky texture, a balanced taste, and, unlike the creamy style, you can see right through it because of the clarification it undergoes. Carulli shared with us how milk punch is a "prep-ahead beauty," in contrast to most modern-day whiskey cocktails, which get combined when ordered. He elaborated on the creation of the milk punch: Combine the first two ingredients — whiskey and a sweetener — let it curdle after adding hot milk, and strain for clarity and smoothness. "The milk softens the edges of the spirit and adds this elegant mouthfeel that modern drinks don't often touch," he said (and it's suitable for sipping with or without a full wig and gown).
How to bring the milk punch into the 21st century
You can make a good milk punch following pretty much the same recipe as was used in the 17th century, but update some of the ingredients for the 21st century. "Use a good whiskey — not your top shelf, but something with character," Carulli suggested. If your modern-day stomach can't tolerate cow's milk, he also mentioned that you can try swapping it out for plant-based oat or coconut milk.
Carulli further recommended adding more depth to the milk by infusing it with spices like cinnamon and clove (this is actually a kind of throwback to the creamy milk punch, which gets dusted with spices before drinking), as well as an aromatic citrus peel — orange or lemon, or both, would be divine. And while you could use sugar as your sweetener, Carulli favors honey. "Go wild — orange blossom or wildflower can give your milk punch a soft floral lift that hits different," he said, before reminding us that the last step is to double-strain the concoction so that the liquid is crystal clear.