This 3-Ingredient Whiskey Drink Dates Back To The 1600s

You can make a good milk punch following pretty much the same recipe as was used in the 17th century, but update some of the ingredients for the 21st century. "Use a good whiskey — not your top shelf, but something with character," Carulli suggested. If your modern-day stomach can't tolerate cow's milk, he also mentioned that you can try swapping it out for plant-based oat or coconut milk.

Carulli further recommended adding more depth to the milk by infusing it with spices like cinnamon and clove (this is actually a kind of throwback to the creamy milk punch, which gets dusted with spices before drinking), as well as an aromatic citrus peel — orange or lemon, or both, would be divine. And while you could use sugar as your sweetener, Carulli favors honey. "Go wild — orange blossom or wildflower can give your milk punch a soft floral lift that hits different," he said, before reminding us that the last step is to double-strain the concoction so that the liquid is crystal clear.