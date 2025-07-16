Meat The Mushroom: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank

We are living in the golden age of meat substitute products. Beyond and Impossible Burgers helped spearhead the charge, but from there, food scientists and innovators have taken the ball and run with it. Two such pioneers are Marvin and Aleah Montague, a Baltimore-based couple that founded the company Meat The Mushroom, a mushroom-based meat substitute made from just five all-natural ingredients: mushrooms, oil, natural smoke flavor, salt, and pepper.

The Meat The Mushroom team came up with their idea after Marvin Montague was diagnosed with heart disease. In the wake of that discovery, he went vegan, which he claims helped cure his enlarged heart muscle. This spurred him to want to open a vegan restaurant in his neighborhood, especially because of the prevalence of food-related illnesses that impact the black community. He and his wife Aleah got to work coming up with the ingredients that would populate the menu, such as bacon made from mushrooms, which is a trendy substitute that has been wooing carnivores over.

It took three attempts for this plant-powered couple to actually get onto "Shark Tank;" by the time they did, they were all in on the Meat The Mushroom business, having sold their car, moved into Marvin Montague's mother's house, and dedicated their collective time strictly to getting this business off the ground.