The Underrated Crunchy Ingredient You Should Start Adding To Burgers
Burgers are a staple in American Cuisine, and while there's no sense in remaking the proverbial wheel that is the already-stellar all-American cheeseburger, there are ways to zhuzh up this classic. Three words: french fried onions. Potato chips have had their time to shine as a burger topping thanks to Bobby Flay, but these crisp and fried veggies are even better. Food Republic sat down with Nathan Gerard from Pellet Head to talk about why adding these to your burger will take it to the next level.
These crunchy bits of deliciousness are no longer reserved for your great-aunt's green bean casserole; Gerard said, "It's all about the contrast — crispy meets juicy. French fried onions add a crunchy texture and savory punch that complements the richness of the beef. They cut through the fat just enough to keep every bite interesting."
One of the many mistakes people make with onions is to assume they all taste the same. Due to their mild flavor, red onions are better raw or pickled rather than as a french-fried topping. When making french fried onions at home, opt for a yellow onion or a sweet variety like a Vidalia onion. Yellow onions are a bit too pungent for raw consumption and sweeter, more aromatic varieties are perfect for frying.
Building your burger for the best bite every time
Now, you can't willy-nilly throw your french fried onions on just any part of the burger. There's a specific order to maintain according to our expert, Nathan Gerard. "Sprinkled on top is the move" he explained, "that way they stay crispy and hit your taste buds right away." You'll be sure to taste every bit of deliciousness the fried onions have to offer this way rather than if they were mixed into the patty meat on under it. Doing either of these would undermine the crave-worthy texture and crispiness of the onions, according to Gerard.
Fan of decadently rich and cozy French onion soup? Don't want to spend an hour over the stove or break out a crock pot to make the perfect caramelized onions needed for the recipe? Turn all the French onion flavor you love into a delicious burger by using french fried onions since you're already half-way there. Instead of American cheese, use Gruyère — bonus points if you broil or torch the cheese until its oozing off the sides and ready for a magical cheese pull. Then, instead of the traditional caramelized yellow onions, you can place your beautifully crispy, crunchy french fried onions atop the gooey cheese. If you want to feel extra fancy and elevated, swap out the bun for toasted sourdough or French bread to mimic the bread layer in the soup. Talk about drool worthy!