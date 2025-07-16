The Underrated Crunchy Ingredient You Should Start Adding To Burgers

Burgers are a staple in American Cuisine, and while there's no sense in remaking the proverbial wheel that is the already-stellar all-American cheeseburger, there are ways to zhuzh up this classic. Three words: french fried onions. Potato chips have had their time to shine as a burger topping thanks to Bobby Flay, but these crisp and fried veggies are even better. Food Republic sat down with Nathan Gerard from Pellet Head to talk about why adding these to your burger will take it to the next level.

These crunchy bits of deliciousness are no longer reserved for your great-aunt's green bean casserole; Gerard said, "It's all about the contrast ­— crispy meets juicy. French fried onions add a crunchy texture and savory punch that complements the richness of the beef. They cut through the fat just enough to keep every bite interesting."

One of the many mistakes people make with onions is to assume they all taste the same. Due to their mild flavor, red onions are better raw or pickled rather than as a french-fried topping. When making french fried onions at home, opt for a yellow onion or a sweet variety like a Vidalia onion. Yellow onions are a bit too pungent for raw consumption and sweeter, more aromatic varieties are perfect for frying.