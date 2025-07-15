The Best Cuts Of Meat For Beef Curry

Curry, curry, curry. It's one of the world's most versatile and enigmatic dishes. While some people think curry is one particular thing, it's actually more of a catch-all term for saucy dishes typically found throughout Asian and African countries like India, Ethiopia, Morocco, Thailand, and Vietnam, and even as far as some countries in the Caribbean. There are vegetarian curries, chicken curries, and seafood curries, but one of the most filling is beef curry — like beef rendang from Indonesia. To learn more about which cuts of beef work best, Food Republic chatted with Maricel Gentile, chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen and author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook."

According to Gentile, since curries cook for a long time at a low temperature, using cuts of meat like chuck roast, beef shank, brisket, or short ribs is your best bet. She said this is due, in part, to these cuts having good connective tissue and plenty of marbling (which are those visible white streaks of fat running through meat). "These cuts break down during long cooking and create that melt-in-your-mouth texture we all love," Gentile said. When shopping for these cuts, she notes that "the grain should be fairly coarse, and the fat should be streaked throughout, not just sitting on top." These nuances help give curry both body as well as a deep, intense flavor.