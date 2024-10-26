Trust Us, You Should Never Store Bread Near The Dishwasher

Good bread should never go to waste. Whether it's fresh from a bakery, homemade, or wrapped in plastic, being mindful of how you store your bread will ensure that any given loaf lasts as long as possible. Your chief job is managing the heat and moisture your bread is exposed to. This is key to fending off the creeping threat of mold — and where in the kitchen you store your loaf can have a ton of influence on the longevity of any given bread. Keeping your bread anywhere near appliances that give off heat, especially a dishwasher, can invite unwanted fungal guests.

Dishwashers in particular generate a lot of steam during wash and dry cycles, and if your bread is left nearby, the heat can dry out paper-bagged loaves and cause plastic-bagged ones to build up humidity. For the same reason, don't leave bread on top of the fridge. You may associate the appliance with refrigeration and cold air, but it still radiates heat while it's running.