Trust Us, You Should Never Store Bread Near The Dishwasher
Good bread should never go to waste. Whether it's fresh from a bakery, homemade, or wrapped in plastic, being mindful of how you store your bread will ensure that any given loaf lasts as long as possible. Your chief job is managing the heat and moisture your bread is exposed to. This is key to fending off the creeping threat of mold — and where in the kitchen you store your loaf can have a ton of influence on the longevity of any given bread. Keeping your bread anywhere near appliances that give off heat, especially a dishwasher, can invite unwanted fungal guests.
Dishwashers in particular generate a lot of steam during wash and dry cycles, and if your bread is left nearby, the heat can dry out paper-bagged loaves and cause plastic-bagged ones to build up humidity. For the same reason, don't leave bread on top of the fridge. You may associate the appliance with refrigeration and cold air, but it still radiates heat while it's running.
There are better places to put your bread
When it comes to storing bread, there are a lot of options. If you have the choice, go for a paper bag to wrap up your bread. There's a reason bakeries use paper when selling fresh loaves — it helps to circulate air better and doesn't trap moisture like a plastic bread bag does.
For that same reason, an old fashioned bread box can serve as a solid solution when it comes to keeping your loaves at the ideal levels of temperature and humidity. Bread boxes have tiny air holes, which will discourage mold growth by keeping water out and welcoming fresh air in. This design prevents your bread from going hard and stale too quickly, as well. (The same rules apply here, though: Don't leave your bread box near any active appliances.)
Some folks swear by beeswax wraps, which are supposedly an even more sustainable alternative to paper and plastic. You can even freeze a loaf of bread to keep it tasting fresh longer. Wrap it in a freezer bag, then unwrap and defrost it in the fridge overnight — or rebake it in the oven if you don't have the time.