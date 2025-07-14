The Affordable Meat Swap For Just-As-Good Beef Tips

When you're shopping in the meat section for beef tips, it's important to look for tell-tale signs of quality product, according to Maricel Gentile. For example, checking for good marbling, which is the fat content, can help you determine how tender a piece of beef is — and it is a surefire way to ensure you're getting some melt-in-your-mouth stew beef. This is the same technique you would use to find the perfect steak at the store.

While you may see a bunch of packages in one section, take care not to just pick up the first one you see and toss it in your cart. "Not all stew beef is the same," Gentile warned. "Some are trimmed too lean or too small, which can make them dry out." To help determine whether or not yours will work, she suggested checking with the butcher to find out which part of the cow the stew beef was cut from. "If it's chuck, that's a good sign," Gentile said. "You want some fat and a bit of sinew, it may look less 'clean,' but it'll cook up beautifully." Additionally, if your store doesn't carry stew beef, you can also grab a chuck roast and cut it yourself (this will also help you save even more money). Then just cube the meat into 1 to 1 ½ inch pieces before carrying on with your recipe.