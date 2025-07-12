Customize The Flavor Of Cinnamon Rolls With Your Favorite Boxed Cake Mix

The secret to irresistible homemade cinnamon rolls may already be in your pantry. Food Republic consulted with Trina Dekett, operations and creative specialist behind BaKIT Box, and this expert baker of 12 years had a genius idea for incorporating versatile and flavorful cake mix into truly spectacular, flavored cinnamon rolls: Adding it into the dough.

According to Dekett, adding cake mix right into the dough can add tenderness to it, which can help yield a fluffier texture — and it also adds a bit of sweetness, too. To do this, she proposed "reducing the amount of flour in your cinnamon roll dough by about one cup." And if you're at a loss for which cake mix flavor to incorporate in initially, she had one major suggestion for enhancing the roll's existing flavor profile: spice cake with a cinnamon swirl.

If spice cake isn't your thing, you might also consider trying a white cake mix for a more intense vanilla flavor; for a kiss of citrus, use a lemon cake mix; for a sweet flavor that is reminiscent of early summer, consider using a strawberry cake mix. And for a subtle tang with hints of both chocolate and vanilla, you must consider using a red velvet cake mix. If you need more inspiration, check out our definitive ranking of boxed cake mixes.