'I Expect A Stampede Into Our Restaurants': Red Lobster Brings Back Fan-Favorite Item

On November 11, 2024, seafood chain Red Lobster announced a revamped menu featuring brand new entrees, appetizers, and sides, plus the return of a major fan favorite: hush puppies. When the company removed hush puppies from menus a few years prior, it experienced major backlash on social media from fans. Many were outraged to learn that the beloved menu item had suddenly disappeared. In an interview with Today, Red Lobster's CEO Damola Adamolekun said, "I expect a stampede into our restaurants because we're bringing back the hush puppies."

Seasonal cocktails like the Mocha Espresso Martini will also return, and Red Lobster customers will also be able to try new menu items like bacon-wrapped sea scallops, lobster bisque, lobster pappardelle pasta, and a lemon basil mahi. Popcorn shrimp, another fan favorite that was lost to time, is also making a comeback at all Red Lobster locations in the United States.

This reimagined menu is reportedly a bit smaller than the previous one, and the infamous Ultimate Endless Shrimp deal, which caused financial hardship to the fast food chain in 2023, has been officially discontinued. However, fans can still look forward to the chain's annual Lobsterfest — Adamolekun even promised that the next event will be "The GLOAT: the greatest lobster fest of all time."