Don't Throw Away Used Coffee Pods – Turn Them Into Kitchen Decor

Coffee pods are a great way to get café-caliber espresso at a fraction of the price. But convenience always comes at a cost, and in this case, it's the estimated 576,000 metric tons of coffee capsule waste the world produces each year (according to a 2021 study in Packaging Technology and Science). Luckily, there are plenty of ways to repurpose your used coffee pods in the kitchen.

Finding a use for discarded items is a great way to reduce waste and add some personality to your home. Similar to the DIY party decor idea for tuna cans, coffee pods make great candlestick holders. After cleaning out your used coffee capsule with warm water and soap, simply slide a candle into the aluminum pot and hot glue it to a decorative base, like a vintage tea plate. These look elegant on a dining table or kitchen windowsill.

Another way to use coffee pods is as mini pots for a kitchen countertop garden. Their small size makes them perfect for succulents, which don't require much water. If you're interested in growing herbs or other plants, a coffee pod is the perfect size for a small seed to sprout. Punch a small hole on both sides of the rim, and tie some string through them for a miniature hanging plant effect.

One way to delineate the space between the kitchen and the rest of your home is to make a curtain out of coffee pods and hang it at the entrance. The circular shape resembles a bead and adds an industrial look to your kitchen. Try flattening the pods with a hammer to make them look even more like beads.