Don't Throw Away Used Coffee Pods – Turn Them Into Kitchen Decor
Coffee pods are a great way to get café-caliber espresso at a fraction of the price. But convenience always comes at a cost, and in this case, it's the estimated 576,000 metric tons of coffee capsule waste the world produces each year (according to a 2021 study in Packaging Technology and Science). Luckily, there are plenty of ways to repurpose your used coffee pods in the kitchen.
Finding a use for discarded items is a great way to reduce waste and add some personality to your home. Similar to the DIY party decor idea for tuna cans, coffee pods make great candlestick holders. After cleaning out your used coffee capsule with warm water and soap, simply slide a candle into the aluminum pot and hot glue it to a decorative base, like a vintage tea plate. These look elegant on a dining table or kitchen windowsill.
Another way to use coffee pods is as mini pots for a kitchen countertop garden. Their small size makes them perfect for succulents, which don't require much water. If you're interested in growing herbs or other plants, a coffee pod is the perfect size for a small seed to sprout. Punch a small hole on both sides of the rim, and tie some string through them for a miniature hanging plant effect.
One way to delineate the space between the kitchen and the rest of your home is to make a curtain out of coffee pods and hang it at the entrance. The circular shape resembles a bead and adds an industrial look to your kitchen. Try flattening the pods with a hammer to make them look even more like beads.
More practical uses for coffee pods
If you want to be more conscious about your waste, aside from decor pieces, coffee pods are great for cleaning pans. The grounds inside are perfect for scrubbing off tough residue.
The most practical thing to do with pods is to reuse the containers to brew another batch of fresh coffee. Just empty out the grounds, wash the pods with soap and warm water, fill them with your favorite coffee, and use a kit like the CAPMESSO Reusable Coffee Capsule Lids on Amazon to reseal them. Another way to reuse discarded pods in the kitchen is as small canisters for items like toothpicks or sprinkles for a cupcake decorating party.
Of course, the simplest way to reduce waste is to abstain from buying coffee pods altogether and switch to a more traditional coffee pot. But for those who aren't quite ready to part ways with their Nespresso-type machines, decorating with used pods could be one small step toward shrinking the landfills.