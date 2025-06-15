How To Reuse Tuna Cans As Stylish DIY Party Decor
Tuna cans are an affordable, tasty, and easy staple to keep in your pantry. And now, they're getting even better. Before throwing out your next can, wash it out and reuse it to make elegant candle holders. This DIY party decor is the perfect welcome to guests or dining table centerpieces. You can even incorporate them into your next evening picnic to set the mood.
You'll need two tuna cans per candlestick holder and a small plastic yogurt bottle (think Yakult or Activia) to sit in between the cans. You can use any middle piece that suits your style, but drinking yogurt bottles have a similar silhouette to traditional candlestick holders, so they're a great choice if you want to achieve the classic look. Remove the labeling around each can and wipe them down to remove any remaining adhesive. Any tacky spots on the can will collect extra paint, making the finish look uneven.
Glue the top and bottom of the yogurt bottle to each can, and allow time to set before painting. As for the color, tailor it to your liking! Matte black is a classic, elevated look, while fun, bright colors liven up a room. Ensuring that your candle holders match the vibe of your party is a key way to have a stress-free soiree. Pro tip — if you choose a more neutral color, you can zhuzh it up (yes, that's the actual spelling) with colored candles. Throw in a scented candle, and all those senses will be delighted in no time.
More ways tuna can liven up your party
While it's great to have some spare empty tuna cans on hand, you can always kill two birds with one stone and whip up some delicious tuna dishes to serve to your guests. Tuna-stuffed pasta shells are an easy and aesthetic way to level up your dinner parties. They're filling, fancy, and bursting with flavor. Tuna is an excellent source of protein and is full of healthy fats (DHA, a type of omega-3, specifically). Not to mention, it offers an added complexity to the flavor profile.
There's also no reason that canned tuna can't look elevated. Mix some paprika and chopped fresh herbs like cilantro or dill into your fish and serve it in prepared mini pie crusts. It's a delicious hors d'oeuvre that takes no time and really jazzes up a few simple ingredients. The exact type of tuna you choose won't make a huge difference — though there are some notable differences between Albacore and Chunk Light, the most popular two on the market. If you want a milder flavor where seasonings and other ingredients will shine, go for Albacore. If you like a stronger fish flavor, Chunk Light is your best bet. Both options work with a variety of flavors, so they won't take up too much time of your party prep!