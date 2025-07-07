The Underrated Cut Of Meat From Sam's Club That'll Step Up Your Grilling Game

It's no secret that both Sam's Club and Costco are great places to go for quality, affordable steaks, but you may be looking to expand your horizons and try something different for this summer's backyard barbecues. If you want a cut of meat that's tasty, delivers epic grill marks, and is easy on your wallet, then look no further than Sam's Club to stock up on its Member's Mark Boneless Pork Loin Chops.

At just $2.98 per pound — and cut with a nice thickness that customers say helps keep the chops juicy when grilled — you really can't go wrong with picking up a few packages. Additionally, if you're more of a DIY kind of griller (or if you're looking to save even more money), you should consider grabbing Sam's Club's whole boneless pork loin instead. At just $2.28 per pound, you'll be able to control how thick your chops are.