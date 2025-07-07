The Underrated Cut Of Meat From Sam's Club That'll Step Up Your Grilling Game
It's no secret that both Sam's Club and Costco are great places to go for quality, affordable steaks, but you may be looking to expand your horizons and try something different for this summer's backyard barbecues. If you want a cut of meat that's tasty, delivers epic grill marks, and is easy on your wallet, then look no further than Sam's Club to stock up on its Member's Mark Boneless Pork Loin Chops.
At just $2.98 per pound — and cut with a nice thickness that customers say helps keep the chops juicy when grilled — you really can't go wrong with picking up a few packages. Additionally, if you're more of a DIY kind of griller (or if you're looking to save even more money), you should consider grabbing Sam's Club's whole boneless pork loin instead. At just $2.28 per pound, you'll be able to control how thick your chops are.
Tips for making the best pork loin chops
Now that you have your pork loin chops on deck, it's time to infuse them with flavor for an epically juicy and tender result. Since pork chops are on the leaner end of the meat spectrum, they're a perfect cut for brining, which helps lock in moisture. While a basic brine is just salt and water, feel free to include some herbs and spices for added flavor. Once your meat has brined, you can brush the chops with a marinade before grilling if preferred. We love a mixture of soy sauce, Dijon mustard, and brown sugar.
When grilling, you'll want to be mindful of how thick your pork is. Thin chops (about ¼ inch) require medium heat and a cook time of four minutes on one side and three minutes on the other. Thick chops (between 1 and 1½ inches thick), on the other hand, do better with two heat zones (a high and a low zone). Grill these for about four minutes per side over high heat, then move to the low zone for an additional 10 minutes. To be safe, use a meat thermometer to make sure the pork reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit. All that's left is to buy drinks that will complement your pork chops' full, rich flavors, and then enjoy.