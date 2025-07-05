The Forgotten Pizza Snack From The '70s That Deserves A Comeback

The taste of pizza and the texture of crispy potato chips — there hardly sounds like a better crossover. In 1968, General Mills released Pizza Spins, a snack that claimed to have the real, authentic taste of pizza. It featured flavors of tomato, oregano, parmesan, even down to pepper and other classic seasonings. While there is no shortage of pizza-flavored snacks on the market even today, these were apparently the real deal. Anyone who tried them seemed to love them, and hardly a negative — or even neutral — word is said about them.

Pizza saw a boom in the U.S. in the 1960s for a few reasons. Chains were starting up, and delivery services were increasing along with the rise in personal vehicles. As such, people couldn't get enough of this convenient food. General Mills jumped on the bandwagon with its iconic snack, and the following year, Pizza Spins won the Putman Food Award. Mysteriously, however, the product was discontinued by 1975.

These pinwheel-shaped chips may have only been around for under a decade, but they clearly exemplify a time of peak quality and brand loyalty. The bags were actually resealable in order to maintain freshness — a sign that the snack was filling enough to last more than one sitting, and a mark of the care taken to ensure consumers had a consistent, satisfying experience.