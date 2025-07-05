The Forgotten 1950s California Fast Food Drive-Thru That Served Burgers And Tacos

Pup 'n' Taco was known for its fun commercials and its varied yet affordable menu. People on the internet have fond memories of purchasing tacos and chili dogs at the same location. The best part was the low price. In 1980, for around $1.29, you could get three chili pups or three tacos, which is equal to just about $5 in 2025. While tacos and chili dogs may seem like natural Californian food items, another staple of Pup 'n' Taco was its pastrami sandwiches.

Pastrami on rye, which may be more typically associated with Jewish-American delis in New York City, has been offered in LA restaurants as a result of Jewish migration before the Gold Rush. Pastrami sandwiches in California are often served topped with lettuce and jalapeños or even in quesadillas. This could be why many consider California to be the capital of food diversity in America.

In 1984, Pup 'n' Taco sold 99 locations to Taco Bell/PepsiCo, which was interested in Pup 'n' Tacos' prime real estate. Some sources on the internet say that all locations sold for $50 million in 1984, which comes to just about $155 million when adjusted for inflation, but we couldn't confirm this amount. 1984 may seem like a long time ago, but after the sale to Taco Bell, Pup 'n' Taco changed the name of their three locations in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Pop 'n' Taco, and at least two of those remained open until 2013.