Keurig Vs Nespresso: Which Is Best For Iced Coffee Drinks?

When it comes to single-serve coffee machines, two major players dominate the market: Keurig and Nespresso. Both create a single cup of coffee within minutes by forcing hot water through coffee grounds inside an airtight, sealed pod. If you're an iced coffee fan in the market for a new way to brew, you may want to consider how the two methods are similar, how they differ, and which is best for making the kind of caffeine-boosting beverage you look forward to daily. As a fellow coffee lover on a mission to enjoy a great cup, the answer is not as straightforward as you'd hope. If you deeply care about expertly crafted coffee, prefer an iced latte, or desire a more coffee-shop-style experience, then opt for Nespresso.

However, if you're a die-hard fan of strictly iced coffee or specific name brands like Dunkin', Green Mountain, or Tim Hortons, then Keurig might be your top pick. Interestingly enough, neither machine directly produces iced coffee using solely cold water. Instead, hot water passes through the grounds to brew your cup, and it's up to the consumer to add ice and their favorite creamy sweet mix-ins (effectively creating an iced beverage).