This BBQ Chain Will Pay You $500 If You Complete Its Grizzly Challenge

Everyone loves barbecue, right? It's one of the defining features of American cuisine, a unified culinary culture bringing together a variety of different styles, sauces, and barbecue food traditions into one delicious subcategory. The real question isn't whether or not you love it, but how much — enough to brave the challenge of your lifetime for a $500 prize?

That's the question posed by BBQ Bear's Smokehouse, a barbecue staple with locations in Asheville, North Carolina, and across Connecticut. The restaurant's "Bearwich Challenge" — which asks the question, "Are you grizzly enough?" — consists of two pounds of pulled pork, two pounds of brisket, and one pound of coleslaw topped with a pint of its signature grizzly ghost pepper barbecue sauce piled on one and a half loaves of Italian bread and served with two pounds of mac and cheese (via BBQ Bear's Smokehouse).

If all of that sounds good to you so far, consider these stipulations: you only have 30 minutes to complete the entire meal, and it costs $100 to lock in the order ahead of time, which you have to do to ensure they have all that meat ready for you. Oh, and if you do complete this challenge, there's a five-minute waiting period to make sure that what has been finished remains finished, if you catch our drift.