Canola Oil Vs Vegetable Oil: What's The Difference & When Should You Use Each?

There are so many cooking oils to choose from that it can make your head spin. There's the commonplace olive oil, as well as the pricey avocado oil, coconut oil, which you have to use on low heat, and sesame oil, which can elevate mediocre store-bought mayo. And then there are two of the most popular cooking oils, canola oil and vegetable oil, which might seem so similar that you forget they are entirely separate entities. It's true, both have high smoke points, their coloring is alike, and they're relatively cheap, but Food Republic consulted with Joanne Gallagher, recipe creator and co-founder of Inspired Taste, and she gave us the low-down on how they're different and when each should be used.

"The main difference is in their source and flavor," she told us. And while they are mostly interchangeable, "for delicate baking recipes, like pancakes, some prefer canola because of its lighter flavor." But that's not all — let's do a deeper dive into what makes each oil different and how you should be using them in your cooking.