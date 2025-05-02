Can You Pour Used Olive Oil In Your Kitchen Disposal?

Once you've finished cooking, you may try to figure out what to do with all the oil (especially if you've been frying, and you have a ton of it). While pouring it down the sink may have been your initial thought, Blessing Jennifer Anyibama recommended saving it. "Let the oil cool completely, then strain it through cheesecloth to reuse once or twice if it's clean," Anyibama said.

When reusing cooking oil, just make sure you toss it out after about two months for optimal freshness. It's also a good idea to label the saved oil as to whether you used it for savory foods, like chicken cutlets, or to fry up sweeter foods, like donuts. Both kinds of food will give a slight taste to the oil, so you wouldn't want to reuse that chicken cutlet oil to make your next batch of zeppoles.

When it comes to getting rid of the oil, Anyibama suggested a couple of different methods that you can try. "For disposal, pour it into a sealed, non-recyclable container and toss it in the trash — never the sink," Anyibama suggested. "Or better yet, check for local recycling programs; some turn used oil into biodiesel. Either way, your pipes and the planet will thank you." If you can't find a non-recyclable container, you can also try Martha Stewart's paper towel trick to get rid of oil.