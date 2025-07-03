The Grilled Cheese Hack That Will Forever Change Your Hot Dog Game

Despite their simplicity, hot dogs are one of the most popular foods in the United States. And with seemingly endless variations around the world, the hot dog serves as the perfect canvas for creativity. While most upgrades come in the form of unique toppings — think sauerkraut, cream cheese, or jalapeños — the bread itself is often overlooked. So, next time you're making dogs, try adding a grilled cheese flair to your buns.

All you need to do is sprinkle shredded cheese — cheddar, mozzarella, or Gouda are all good for melting — directly onto the hot skillet in the shape of your bun. Place the toasted buns back on top of the cheese, pressing gently so the cheese melts and crisps up, sticking to the bun. For a less messy alternative, sprinkle cheese inside the bun while it's open-faced on the skillet, then close the bun gently as the cheese melts. This creates that signature cheese pull and a flavorful upgrade, no toppings required.