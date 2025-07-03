The Grilled Cheese Hack That Will Forever Change Your Hot Dog Game
Despite their simplicity, hot dogs are one of the most popular foods in the United States. And with seemingly endless variations around the world, the hot dog serves as the perfect canvas for creativity. While most upgrades come in the form of unique toppings — think sauerkraut, cream cheese, or jalapeños — the bread itself is often overlooked. So, next time you're making dogs, try adding a grilled cheese flair to your buns.
All you need to do is sprinkle shredded cheese — cheddar, mozzarella, or Gouda are all good for melting — directly onto the hot skillet in the shape of your bun. Place the toasted buns back on top of the cheese, pressing gently so the cheese melts and crisps up, sticking to the bun. For a less messy alternative, sprinkle cheese inside the bun while it's open-faced on the skillet, then close the bun gently as the cheese melts. This creates that signature cheese pull and a flavorful upgrade, no toppings required.
How to elevate your grilled cheese dog
Once you've leveled up your hot dog bun, the next step is to match it with toppings that bring balance and texture. For a decadent, French onion soup–inspired twist, layer on caramelized onions and a sprinkle of Gruyère and fresh chives. Or, go for toppings such as tomatoes, crispy bacon, or even a spoonful of bacon jam to unlock a whole new flavor in your grilled cheese dog. Sauteed mushrooms and a touch of garlic aioli can also give your hot dog a patty melt or steakhouse vibe, especially when paired with a milder cheese like Swiss. Don't forget to use the condiment hack for less messy hot dogs and place your toppings (along with the cheese) under the sausage, keeping each bite tidy and flavorful.
For an ultra-crisp, restaurant-worthy crust, press the buns in a panini press or under a heavy skillet while they're crisping in the pan. This helps the cheese adhere and adds an evenly golden texture to every bite. You can even play around with different breads for the bun: Sourdough slices can mimic a true grilled cheese, while a croissant can be the hot dog bun you never knew you needed.