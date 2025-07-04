Experts Break Down The 14 Common Mistakes To Avoid When Cooking Mushrooms

According to Alexandra Shytsman, a common pitfall people make when selecting mushrooms is buying these fungi when they are past their prime, especially if they've taken on a slimy quality. The problem with store-bought mushrooms is that they are generally sold wrapped in plastic, making it all too easy for water to accumulate in the package, which contributes to mushrooms going bad quicker. To prevent this, Shytsman advises trying to buy loose mushrooms whenever possible and storing them in a paper bag in the refrigerator as soon as you get home.

Selecting mushrooms at the appropriate stage can be even more difficult when it comes to picking your own mushrooms. Spike Mikulski cautions that, "Just because you found an edible mushroom does not mean you found it in an edible condition."

He uses two popular foraged fungi as an example: oyster mushrooms and chicken of the woods. Oyster mushrooms have a very small window of time when they are at peak quality. Additionally, when foraging, you're often battling against insects, slugs, and other critters that have a head start on finding these beauties before you do. "Chicken of the woods is also high up on the list of desired edibles that most folks don't collect at a prime stage of development," the seasoned forager warns. "Older chicken tastes like cardboard, and some folks only have this cardboard-y experience to gauge their view on this mushroom."