In many countries around the world, chicken finds its way to the dinner table in some form or other — whether it's roast chicken in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's household in California, slow-braised chicken dum pukht in restaurants in India, or its inclusion in the Thai dish chicken pad see ew. So where is all the chicken coming from, you ask? As it happens, the biggest producer of chicken meat in the world is the United States.

The U.S. produced 19,599 kilotons of what is known as broiler chicken (so named to indicate that they are raised for consumption, not egg-laying purposes) in 2022 (per HelgiLibrary). This is over 5,000 kilotons more than Brazil, which came in second at 14,524 kiltons, and China, which came in third, producing 14,300 kilotons of chicken. Altogether, the U.S. accounted for nearly 16% of all chicken meat produced globally, and when combined with Brazil and China, the total rose to nearly 40%. That means almost half the chicken meat in the world comes from just three countries.