Peanut butter is one of those essential, versatile staples every kitchen should have — perfect for everything from nostalgic fluffernutter sandwiches to chef-approved Thai-style peanut sauce, or even irresistible home-baked cookies. But the peanut butter market is a saturated one, and rows upon rows of brands claim to be the best — so choosing the right one can be overwhelming. To make life a little easier, Food Republic ranked jarred peanut butter brands from worst to best. The standout? MaraNatha Organic No-Stir Peanut Butter. Praised for its smooth and creamy consistency, strong roasted peanut flavor, and sustainable ingredients, it easily outshines the rest of the competition to comfortably take the top spot.

MaraNatha Organic No-Stir Peanut Butter sources only the highest-quality peanuts, roasts them in small batches, and then grinds them using its signature double-grind process. The roasting significantly enhances the peanuts' natural aromas, improving both the taste and fragrance. Its double-grind technique not only deepens the flavor by releasing the peanuts' natural sugars and oils, but it also creates a spreadable, creamy texture. To round things off, it's no-stir, so you can use it straight out of the jar — perfect for a lazy breakfast. This outstanding product is ideal for recipes where you want the nutty flavor to shine, like a creamy peanut ramen broth.