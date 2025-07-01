The Best Jarred Peanut Butter Brand You'll Ever Try, According To Our Taste Test
Peanut butter is one of those essential, versatile staples every kitchen should have — perfect for everything from nostalgic fluffernutter sandwiches to chef-approved Thai-style peanut sauce, or even irresistible home-baked cookies. But the peanut butter market is a saturated one, and rows upon rows of brands claim to be the best — so choosing the right one can be overwhelming. To make life a little easier, Food Republic ranked jarred peanut butter brands from worst to best. The standout? MaraNatha Organic No-Stir Peanut Butter. Praised for its smooth and creamy consistency, strong roasted peanut flavor, and sustainable ingredients, it easily outshines the rest of the competition to comfortably take the top spot.
MaraNatha Organic No-Stir Peanut Butter sources only the highest-quality peanuts, roasts them in small batches, and then grinds them using its signature double-grind process. The roasting significantly enhances the peanuts' natural aromas, improving both the taste and fragrance. Its double-grind technique not only deepens the flavor by releasing the peanuts' natural sugars and oils, but it also creates a spreadable, creamy texture. To round things off, it's no-stir, so you can use it straight out of the jar — perfect for a lazy breakfast. This outstanding product is ideal for recipes where you want the nutty flavor to shine, like a creamy peanut ramen broth.
What sets MaraNatha's peanut butters apart?
Founded in Oregon in 1982, MaraNatha was later acquired by The Hain Celestial Group, one of the nation's largest producers of natural and organic food. One reason it's able to produce such high-quality peanut butter is that it exclusively sources its peanuts from environmentally sensitive growers. All of its peanut butters are kosher, Non-GMO Project Verified, and gluten-free, and all of its organic products are USDA-certified organic by Quality Assurance International — making MaraNatha a brand that's inclusive of a wide range of dietary needs and lifestyles.
MaraNatha offers a wide variety of peanut butters, including Organic Creamy Peanut Butter, Organic Crunchy Peanut Butter, no-stir options, and even a natural peanut butter (which is best stored upside down). This practically covers all bases — so MaraNatha's got you sorted whether you like your peanut butter with a little crunch or prefer it velvety smooth.
Remember, for amazing texture and flavor, MaraNatha relies entirely on the quality of its peanuts — and it definitely pays off. However, to make the most of your jar, it's best not to store your peanut butter in the pantry. Instead, refrigerate after opening to prevent spoilage.