Fruit Smoothies Vs Juice: Which Is Best For Hydration?

Smoothies and juices are popular, customizable beverages commonly made using a variety of fresh or frozen fruit or vegetables. While they share the main core ingredients, their primary difference is how they're processed — which affects both their nutritional content and their hydrating power. Juicing works by separating the liquid from the pulp and fiber of fresh produce. On the other hand, blending incorporates the whole fruit or vegetable, combining them in a blender with another liquid like water, milk, fruit juice, or even kombucha as an alternative to make a delicious blend.

Given these contrasting preparation processes of similar ingredients, it raises the question of which method is best for hydration. To find out, Food Republic spoke with Adam Gilbert — certified nutrition coach and founder and chief body tutor of MyBodyTutor. According to Gilbert, "From a hydration standpoint specifically, juices can be effective at contributing to your daily fluid needs due to the high water content of the fruits and vegetables used."

While juice is the superior option if you're looking just for liquid, Gilbert also noted that there are ways you can tactically boost the water content of your smoothies to put them on par with juices. "The beauty of smoothies is that you can turn them into hydration powerhouses with the right ingredients," Gilbert told us. So if you're a dedicated smoothie fan, there's no need to worry — there are still many ways you can make them amazing for hydration while benefiting from the fiber and nutrients that smoothies naturally retain.