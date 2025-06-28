The average tuna salad features fresh components that give it a crunch. This texture comes from the typical ingredients in a classic tuna salad, like onions, celery, and relish. Skip the big mistake you might be making with your tuna by forgetting a bit of acidity. However, don't stop there because there are other simple ways to take plain tuna salad to the next level. One of the best ways to boost crunch for your next batch of tuna salad is a salty pantry staple: chips. They're the perfectly salty, crispy snack that adds an incredible texture to every bite of an otherwise mushy dish.

The first way to use chips is to layer them on a tuna salad sandwich. Using the entire chip provides more surface area for a heartier crunch. You could also lightly crush the snacks and sprinkle them over the tuna for smaller bits (and easier bites). Another idea is to gently smash the chips in a separate bag, then stir them into the salad for a different surprise throughout the entire dish. Note that if you opt for this route, eat it as soon as possible to prevent sogginess.

When selecting chips, several key factors should be taken into consideration. First off, most brands are available in regular, Kettle, or ridged varieties. The standard kind is somewhat thin and lacy, offering a slight crunch. Kettle-cooked chips are thicker and simmered in oil rather than flash-fried, resulting in a superbly crunchy chip on every edge. Ridge types are slightly thicker than standard with deep grooves, providing even more texture to the tuna.