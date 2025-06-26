Take Homemade Fries From Limp To Crispy With One Pantry Staple

For a dish of such simplicity, making fries at home is an exceptionally complex endeavor. A lot can go wrong — fries can often turn out soggy, unevenly cooked, or overly greasy. To uncover the secret for perfectly crispy homemade fries, Food Republic consulted David Davidov, recipe developer and creator of The Cooking Foodie. According to Davidov, the key to crispy fries may be sitting in your pantry: vinegar.

So why is vinegar a game-changer for crispy fries? Much like soaking potatoes in water gives extra-crispy results, a vinegar soak helps remove excess surface starch, allowing more moisture to escape during frying and preventing the dreaded sogginess. But vinegar does more than just remove starch. According to Davidov, adding vinegar to your soak creates "a stronger cell wall structure that doesn't collapse when fried, that's why the fries hold their shape and crunch better." He continued, "The acid in the vinegar lowers the pH, which causes the pectin in the potato cells to firm up instead of breaking down during cooking." By reinforcing the potatoes' natural structure, the final product is perfect fries that are crispy and crunchy on the outside while remaining soft on the inside.

The effectiveness of a vinegar soak isn't just based on theory, and Davidov assured us that this method has been tried and tested. "I've done side-by-side tests," he told us, "and the vinegar-soaked batch always stays crisp longer, even after cooling." So next time you're making a batch of homemade fries, run to the pantry and grab some vinegar!