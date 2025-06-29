12 Steakhouse Chains That Are Way Overpriced

Is there any higher form of public wealth display than fine dining? You call ahead, make your reservation, dress up in your Sunday best, and head to a ritzy location where all the tables are draped with elegant white cloth. Then you order off a menu packed with tersely described offerings that fall under headlines like "Fresh Catch" and "From the Farm." The food is exceptional, no one is denying that, but when the bill reaches the table, it lands with a thud.

Expensive steakhouses are an American favorite, offering delicacies in the form of Wagyu beef (the height of luxury), caviar, and poultry sandwiches decorated with fresh sprigs of parsley. But are they worth the price? Only you can decide for yourself. Places like these are not selling food alone — they're selling a feeling, an atmosphere; an awareness of your place in the world, and the place of those who pass by the window on their way to Applebee's. Here are expensive steakhouses where, to put it politely, you will get your money's worth.