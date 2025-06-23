Review: Is Shake Shack's Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake Worth The Bigger Price Tag?

After a successful, extremely limited release this past April, Shake Shack is bringing its Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake to locations across the United States starting June 24.

If you're unfamiliar with the sweet treat, the Dubai chocolate trend kicked off around 2023 thanks to a viral ASMR TikTok created by Dubai-based candy company Fix Dessert Chocolatier (hence the name). Based on the popular Middle Eastern dessert knafeh, the original Dubai chocolate bar features a mix of pistachio creme and kataifi stuffed inside a chocolate shell. The bar is quite thick, giving it a satisfying snap and crunch when broken or bitten into.

Now widely available in chains like Trader Joe's and HomeGoods, Dubai chocolate has also broken out of the candy aisle and into restaurants, coating everything from the unexpected (like pizza) to more traditional sweet items such as strawberries and croissants. However, despite this ubiquity, the viral treat can still be elusive. So of course when we heard the Shake Shack Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake was hitting stores nationwide we had to give it a try.