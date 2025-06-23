Review: Is Shake Shack's Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake Worth The Bigger Price Tag?
After a successful, extremely limited release this past April, Shake Shack is bringing its Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake to locations across the United States starting June 24.
If you're unfamiliar with the sweet treat, the Dubai chocolate trend kicked off around 2023 thanks to a viral ASMR TikTok created by Dubai-based candy company Fix Dessert Chocolatier (hence the name). Based on the popular Middle Eastern dessert knafeh, the original Dubai chocolate bar features a mix of pistachio creme and kataifi stuffed inside a chocolate shell. The bar is quite thick, giving it a satisfying snap and crunch when broken or bitten into.
Now widely available in chains like Trader Joe's and HomeGoods, Dubai chocolate has also broken out of the candy aisle and into restaurants, coating everything from the unexpected (like pizza) to more traditional sweet items such as strawberries and croissants. However, despite this ubiquity, the viral treat can still be elusive. So of course when we heard the Shake Shack Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake was hitting stores nationwide we had to give it a try.
Where to find Shake Shack's Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake and how much it will cost
First debuted at Shake Shacks in the Middle East and then given a short trial stint in Los Angeles, Miami, and NYC, Shake Shack's Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake is coming to all Shake Shack locations across the United States on June 24. During the April test run, the company reported long lines and locations selling out of the ingredients to make the dessert; this time around, Shake Shack will have about 50 Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shakes available per day at each location, with store managers given leeway to slightly adjust depending on demand. (Though with a set amount of ingredients, the Shake Shack team assures us this number won't dip far below or above the 50 daily average.)
The Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake will start at $9.49, a bit pricier than the standard shakes from the chain, which generally hover around $7 each. This is due to the cost of the ingredients. The pistachio butter Shake Shack uses for its trendy treat is sourced from Italy. The chain explained the Culinary Innovation team tried an assortment of options, but ultimately settled on the imported ingredient because it was noticeably more flavorful and vibrant than its less-costly competitors.
While the other pistachio butters were "good enough," Shake Shack's executive chef and VP of Culinary Innovation, John Karangis, explained the team always aims for great. Nick Wuest, the chain's senior manager of Culinary Innovation, described the new menu item as a return to Shake Shack's culinary roots.
Shake Shack's Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake nutrition and ingredients
Shake Shack's Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shakes are made by blending the chain's classic vanilla custard with pistachio butter. To replicate the viral chocolate snap, the cup is coated in a chocolate shell before having the shake itself poured in. The whole treat is then topped with toasted kataifi, or shredded phyllo, and pistachio pieces.
The shakes are hand blended to order, though the cups are coated in advance and stored in a freezer behind the counter. This gives the "magic shell" chocolate (made by tempering chocolate with coconut oil) time to set — at least five minutes.
The Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake contains 1,170 calories, 60 grams of fat, 460 milligrams of sodium, and 89 grams of sugar. While vegetarian-friendly, the shake does contain milk, egg, wheat, soy, and tree nuts, so anyone with those allergies should steer clear. It's also worth noting this is a departure from Shake Shack's usual allergen-free kitchens. In addition to learning how to coat the cups, Nick shared the teams were also given new training on safely sharing allergen information and avoiding cross-contamination.
Shake Shack's Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake is less bold than expected
As someone who regularly, purposefully eats pistachio ice cream, I was hesitantly excited to try Shake Shack's new Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake. Often brands trying to come up with their spin on Dubai chocolate end up producing something overly sugary. (Whether due to cost or concern the pistachio flavor will turn some customers off, I can't say.) While Shake Shack's take on the trend isn't quite as bold and pistachio-forward as I would like, the chain nails the balance between savory and sweet.
You can absolutely tell this shake uses the classic Shake Shack custard base, with a distinct vanilla flavor slightly overpowering the pistachio. The consistency is a bit thinner than I expected, so I would recommend mixing everything together to give it more dimension. The toasted, thinly shredded kataifi is fairly tasteless on its own, but gives the treat a pleasant crunch; while the pistachio pieces add little bursts of flavor and another textural element to the treat.
The chocolate shell is a bit waxy and tastes slightly like coconut, but this isn't really an issue unless you get too much in one bite. If you don't mix it well or snap the shell vigorously enough, you can end up with large chunks of the stuff. That said, the snap is super fun and really feels like you're having your viral Dubai chocolate moment, so I feel it's well worth the risk.
Is Shake Shack's Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake worth waiting in line for?
Less thick and filling than I had anticipated, this is a great snack or dessert for the dog days of summer. While Shake Shack's Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake is a bit mild for me personally, it's leagues ahead of other takes on the trend. If you aren't a pistachio fan or aren't sure you'll like the nut in dessert form, I would still suggest giving this chilly treat a shot. Snapping the shell makes for great pictures — or at the very least a fun moment, if you're not here for the Instagram of it all — and the shake itself is tasty. Go in expecting a pistachio-spiked vanilla flavor and you'll walk away totally satisfied.
Due to the limited quantities (reminder: There will be around 50 sold per day per Shake Shack), if you want to try the Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake we would suggest arriving early. If this release is anything like the previous one, it's likely they will sell out each day, if not have lines to try the TikTok-inspired dessert. For around $10, it's a unique and delicious experience worth its weight in pistachios.